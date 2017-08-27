Licking County woman celebrates 105th birthday

LICKING CO., OH (WCMH) — 105 never looked so good! Sunday, one of the oldest people in Licking County celebrated her 105th birthday. You won’t believe what she says is the secret to a long life!

You don’t need a book to learn about history if you know Clara Herrman. At 105 years old, she’s lived what most of us have only read about.

“She is the best 105 year old I have ever met in my life,” said friend Eleanor Garan. “She doesn’t act like 105, she acts like 85.”

Clara was born in 1912 and lived 50 years in Newark. She remembers the church bells ringing when World War I ended in 1918. And she’s never forgotten the week she spent at the Chicago World’s Fair in 1934.

“She can tell you things that happened 90 years ago like nothing,” said her grandson Michael Herrman.

Clara said she doesn’t know where the time’s gone!

“It’s overwhelming. I can’t believe it. The last five years went too fast,” she said.

Clara lives at the Middleton Senior Living Center in Granville. For her birthday, friends, family and even Elvis stopped by to celebrate.

“I’m overwhelmed. I can’t believe all this wonderful love,” said Clara. “It’s hard to keep from crying. I’m so happy.”

So what’s the secret to a long life?

“You’re going to get an answer you may not like,” she said.

She said eats lots of chocolate and, “stay away from doctors” was her advice.