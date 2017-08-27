Ohio Task Force gets to work on the ground in Texas

HOUSTON (WCMH) — A specially-trained team from Ohio is assisting with relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Ohio Task Force 1 traveled to Texas from Dayton, and began their work in Tivoli and Awstwell. They have been reassigned to Katy, a city in the Houston area.

In Tivoli, the Task Force helped a local fire department in removing the town engine from a collapsed fire station. They also assisted in searching for a missing man.

The Task Force team members “come from both the private and public sectors and include career and part-time fire/ personnel, law enforcement officers, emergency medical and hospital personnel, structural engineers, and other professionals.” They are dispatched to areas that need a rescue response.

Annual funding for OH-TF1 is approximately $1.25M, with Ohio providing approximately $150,000 and the Federal Emergency Management Agency providing the rest.