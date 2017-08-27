One killed in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting in west Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, officers were dispatched to the 70 block of South Richardson Avenue around 6:27am Sunday. When officers arrived, they found one victim with a gunshot wound.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at 6:41am. Police do not have any suspect information at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.