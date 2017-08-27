One person critically injured in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in west Columbus.

Officers were dispatched to the area of South Terrace Avenue and Sullivant Avenue around 1:30am Sunday on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to Columbus Police, the victim was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.