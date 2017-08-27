One person transported after minivan, motorcycle collide

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say one person was taken to Riverside Hospital in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in north Columbus Sunday.

It happened around 8:26pm on Hard Road near Hard Road Park. Police say a minivan and motorcycle were involved in the crash.

One person was transported to Riverside Hospital in critical condition and three other were treated at the scene.

Hard Road is closed in both directions in the area.

