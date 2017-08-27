Playful, lovable mixed-breed Martha is looking for her forever home

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — Meet Max: He is a Brittany Spaniel-Beagle mix on a mission to find rescue dogs, like himself, a loving forever home.

NBC4 Today Weekend Anchor Hattie Hawks and her husband adopted Max from a small Central Ohio rescue called Pets Without Parents. Every week, Max and Hattie introduce viewers to other rescue dogs in search of forever homes.

This week, Hattie and Max introduced viewers to Martha, a young mixed-breed dog that was rescued from Adams County.

Martha was found in the middle of nowhere after her previous owner dropped her off. Luckily, a good Samaritan found her and brought her to a shelter called Max’s Animal Mission in Columbus.

Martha has a very sweet disposition and loves other dogs, people and pretty much everything else. If you’re looking for a dog who is going to greet you at the door with her tail wagging, this is your girl. She loves playing and cuddling as well.

To find out how you can adopt Martha, visit www.masxanimalmission.com. For more information about NBC4’s Max’s Mission segments, check out Hattie’s Facebook page or follow Hattie and Max’s adventures on Instagram.