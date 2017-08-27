Pres. Trump says Canada, Mexico being “very difficult” on NAFTA

By Published:
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump walks with his U.S. Secret Service protective detail as he waves before he departs on Air Force One in Yuma, Ariz. Some local officials in the border city of Yuma have expressed disappointment in the brevity of President Trump's visit, which they were hoping would give the community a higher profile on the national stage. The Yuma Sun reports that the initial plans for Trump's visit included a visit to the border and possible meetings with farmers and local politicians, but that didn't happen. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is accusing Canada and Mexico of being “very difficult” at the negotiating table over the North American Free Trade Agreement, and threatening anew to terminate the deal.

Trump tweeted on Sunday morning that NAFTA is the “worst trade deal ever made.”

Trump said at a rally last week in Phoenix that he would “end up probably terminating” NAFTA “at some point.”

The U.S., Mexico and Canada began formal negotiations earlier this month to rework the 23-year-old trade pact that Trump blames for hundreds of thousands of lost U.S. factory jobs.

Trump is also taking to Twitter to press the need for his promised southern border wall, tweeting that Mexico will pay for it “through reimbursement/other.” Mexico has repeatedly said there’s no chance of that happening.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s