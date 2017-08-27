Sheriff’s office: Child run over by lawn mower in Logan County

RUSHSYLVANIA, OH (WCMH) — The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a child was run over by a lawn mower.

The 18-month-old was reportedly injured Sunday afternoon in Rushsylvania, a village northwest of Bellefontaine.

The child’s condition was not immediately available. NBC4 will update this story with further information as it becomes available.

