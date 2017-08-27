MAGNOLIA, TX (WCMH/NBC News) — A Houston taxi driver says as Hurricane Harvey approached, a hawk got into his cab and refused to leave.

William Bruso posted several videos of the hawk on YouTube, from the initial meeting in the cab until a wildlife official took the hawk away safely. The hawk, which Bruso called “Sgt. Hurricane Harvey,” refused to fly as the actual hurricane steamed into Texas.

Bruso says he saw the bird on the street Friday and got out of his taxi to take some video when the hawk swooped into the video. Bruso claims he tried to get the bird out, but the bird refused.

“He looks kind of scared,” Bruso observes.

In a series of video updates, Bruso documents the hawk’s evening with his family. He takes the bird back to his home and attempts to set it free. The hawk, who appears to possibly be injured, does not want to fly away. So, Bruso takes it on an errand with him and the hawk eventually settles in the family’s basement. Bruso feeds the hawk chicken hearts.

A representative from the Texas Wildlife Rescue Center took Harvey the hawk on Saturday, Bruso says.