VIDEO: ‘Hurricane Hawk’ takes refuge in cab, rides out storm with Houston family

By Published:

MAGNOLIA, TX (WCMH/NBC News) — A Houston taxi driver says as Hurricane Harvey approached, a hawk got into his cab and refused to leave.

William Bruso posted several videos of the hawk on YouTube, from the initial meeting in the cab until a wildlife official took the hawk away safely. The hawk, which Bruso called “Sgt. Hurricane Harvey,” refused to fly as the actual hurricane steamed into Texas.

Bruso says he saw the bird on the street Friday and got out of his taxi to take some video when the hawk swooped into the video. Bruso claims he tried to get the bird out, but the bird refused.

“He looks kind of scared,” Bruso observes.

In a series of video updates, Bruso documents the hawk’s evening with his family. He takes the bird back to his home and attempts to set it free. The hawk, who appears to possibly be injured, does not want to fly away. So, Bruso takes it on an errand with him and the hawk eventually settles in the family’s basement. Bruso feeds the hawk chicken hearts.

A representative from the Texas Wildlife Rescue Center took Harvey the hawk on Saturday, Bruso says.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s