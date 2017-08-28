Akron considers changing holiday to Indigenous People’s Day

By Published:

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Another Ohio city is considering changing Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports Akron City Councilman Russ Neal has proposed the change. Neal says the change will help correct “the wrongs of the genocide that took place,” and encourage celebration of Native American culture.

Five states — Hawaii, Alaska, Oregon, South Dakota and Vermont — have chosen different names for the federally recognized holiday or don’t observe it all.

Akron would be the second Ohio city to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day. The Oberlin City Council voted to adopt the name change last week.

