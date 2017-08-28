Anheuser-Busch brewery sends more than 500,000 cans of water to Harvey victims

CARTERSVILLE, GA (WATE) — An Anheuser-Busch brewery in Georgia is sending 500,000 cans of drinking water to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.
WSB-TV says the brewery in Cartersville will be sending the water to Baton Rouge.
“Throughout the year, we periodically pause beer production at our Cartersville, Georgia brewery to produce emergency canned drinking water so we are ready to help out communities across the country in times of crisis. Putting our production and logistics strengths to work by providing safe, clean drinking water is the best way we can help in these situations,” said Sarah Schilling, Brewmaster of Anheuser-Busch’s Cartersville brewery.
The brewery makes 24 types of beer but makes changes to its operations to produce canned water when natural disasters hit the United States.
