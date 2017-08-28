Authorities: Boy found dead in police car shot self to death

By Published:

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old boy found fatally shot in the back seat of a police cruiser in Ohio killed himself.

The Summit County medical examiner’s office says Xavier McMullen died of a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was ruled a suicide.

Akron police had said a gun was found next to the teen after the shooting Friday.

Police say the shooting occurred after the teen and two 18-year-old men were arrested as suspects in an armed robbery. Officers say the suspects were placed in separate cruisers. Police Capt. Daniel Zampelli says a gunshot was heard while officers were investigating, and the teen was found dead.

Police say the gun found next to the teen was not a police-issued weapon.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s