Before and after photos illustrate massive Houston flooding

HOUSTON, TX (NBC News) — Photos taken before and after Hurricane Harvey’s rains swept over Houston show the massive scale of flooding in the city.

Photographer Aaron Cohen snapped the photos from the balcony of his home on Memorial Drive.

The “after” photo shows flood waters covering the Allen Parkway, Memorial Drive and Waugh overpass. Spotts Park and Buffalo Bayou Park are also completely under water.

The floodwaters are expected to continue rising for some time as the remnants of Harvey continue to dump rain on the area.

Thousands have already been evacuated from their homes, and more rescues are underway.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2vxqnCd