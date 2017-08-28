Better Call Jackson: Preparing seniors to deal with phone schemes

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — According to the FBI, nearly 80% of organized schemes in the United States are aimed at the older population.

There are a number of reasons seniors are targeted by less-than-honest operations. The Ohio Triad Senior Conference is able to bring together seniors, police and the community together. Organizers wanted Better Call Jackson to participate. I discussed different consumer tips to the audience of nearly 300 people.

There’s apparently good reason to address consumer awareness with senior citizens, according to Pickaway County Deputy Dale Gillette.

“Scammers know where the money is at, if you look at the banks, probably 75% of the money in banks is seniors,” Gillette said.

Issues ranged from mail fraud to health care fraud in the one-day event at Ohio Christian University in Circleville.

Tonight on 6 on Better Call Jackson, I will explain how some seniors are avoiding consumer traps and how they are trying to inform their elder friends and neighbors.