Houston Bush, Hobby airports closed by flooding

HOUSTON (KXAN/AP) — Both major airports in Houston have been closed amid severe flooding blamed on Tropical Storm Harvey.

A Houston Airport System statement at midday Sunday says George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airport are closed to commercial flights until further notice. No inbound or outbound flights are occurring at this time.

HOBBY AIRPORT: This is a flooded runway and the roads just outside the airport. @abc13houston #HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/GdILessABw — Foti Kallergis (@FotiABC13) August 27, 2017

Officials say roads in and out of both airports are shut down due to flooding.

Check with your airline if you had travel booked into or through one of the airports to see about accommodations and other travel options.

Parts of Houston have seen more than 20 inches of rain since Hurricane Harvey moved onshore and stalled over southeast Texas.

If you’re flying out of Columbus and need to connect at a Houston airport, you’ll need to contact your airline.