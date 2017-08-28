Local Red Cross volunteers mobilize to help disaster relief efforts in Texas

COLUMBUS (WMCH) – Local relief efforts are underway to help the victims in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Crews from the American Red Cross in Central Ohio are already mobilizing. So far, 33 volunteers have already been sent down to Texas, along with three emergency response vehicles. The Red Cross those numbers to grow, anticipating 4,000 volunteers to be on the ground by Wednesday from across the country.

One volunteer from Columbus, LaMona Marshall, is set to leave on Tuesday. Her job is to reunite families in Texas, who may have been torn apart during the disaster without any means of communication.

“They can’t be reached, so that’s where I’ll come in and try to be that gap in-between,” she said.

Marshall will fly to Austin and eventually make her way to the Texas coast. She will help register people on the Red Cross website: SafeAndWell.org

“So, they can be reunited with them and their loved ones or they’ll know that they’re ok and where they are and how they can help,” said Marshall.

She said she expects a lot of her work to be done in shelters, possibly even going door-to-door, aiding disaster victims.

“My goal is to get this experience and help everybody that I can,” said Marshall. “If I’m needed to help in the kitchen or to help set up cots or whatever… I’m there to do whatever I’m needed to do.”

The overall goal is to help ease the burden on victims and their families.

“We’ll try to get them back on their feet and just be there for their immediate needs,” said Marshall.

The Red Cross said they’re in great need of volunteers to help with relief efforts in Texas. CLICK HERE to learn more. There, you can also give a monetary donation.