Lyft driver killed, passenger wounded in Cleveland shooting

CLEVELAND (AP) — A driver for the ride-hailing service Lyft was fatally shot and his passenger wounded in Cleveland.

Police say the Lyft driver was shot several times early Monday morning and a passenger in the back seat was wounded in the arm. A man who showed up to a Cleveland hospital with another man has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

A statement Monday from Lyft says it’s horrified and saddened by the loss of life. The San Francisco-based company says it’s ready to assist local law enforcement with the investigation.

Cleveland.com reports the driver was a 32-year-old man and the passenger is a 31-year-old woman.

Officers say a car pulled up alongside the driver and opened fire. A witness reported hearing about 10 gunshots.