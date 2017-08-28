Man charged with lying about possible body in Ross Co. lake

ROSS COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — A man in Ross County is facing charges after deputies say he lied about the body of Wanda Lemons being dumped into Ross Lake.

According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, on August 24, a message was received over Facebook that said the body of Wanda Lemons had been dumped into Ross Lake in Ross County.

After searching for multiple days, no body was found.

Deputies say after acquiring a search warrant, they made contact with Jeremy Ault, 38, the person who sent the Facebook message, and he confessed he lied about the tip.

Ault has been charged with felony inducing panic, and deputies continue to investigate.