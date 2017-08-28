Man charged with lying about possible body in Ross Co. lake

By Published: Updated:

ROSS COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — A man in Ross County is facing charges after deputies say he lied about the body of Wanda Lemons being dumped into Ross Lake.

According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, on August 24, a message was received over Facebook that said the body of Wanda Lemons had been dumped into Ross Lake in Ross County.

After searching for multiple days, no body was found.

Deputies say after acquiring a search warrant, they made contact with Jeremy Ault, 38, the person who sent the Facebook message, and he confessed he lied about the tip.

Ault has been charged with felony inducing panic, and deputies continue to investigate.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s