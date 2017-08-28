Ohio lawman congratulates ex-sheriff pardoned by President Trump

By Published:
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2013 file photo, Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio pauses as he answers a question at a news conference at Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Headquarters in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP/WCMH) — An Ohio sheriff known for his controversial views on immigration enforcement and other issues is congratulating former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio on being pardoned by President Donald Trump.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones tells the Dayton Daily News that he thinks Arpaio’s prosecution and conviction for defying an order to stop racially profiling Latinos was “a political hack job.” The longtime metro Phoenix sheriff was pardoned by Trump on Friday in an immigration case.

Jones offered his congratulations in a tweet . He also re-tweeted numerous comments in support of the pardon.

Like Arpaio, Jones has spoken in support of Trump. Jones also has suggested that local law enforcement should have more power to enforce immigration law, and he volunteered his department for a program that trains and deputizes local officers to enforce such federal law.

