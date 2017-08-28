Ohio Task Force 1 helping to rescue stranded flood victims in Texas

KATY, TX (WCMH) – Ohio Task Force 1 is already on the ground in Texas, helping to rescue victims stranded in rising waters.

It’s a specially-trained team that includes local first responders. NBC4 spoke with Columbus Fire Deputy Chief Jack Reall via FaceTime on Monday.

“Compared to Katrina, this is pretty bad,” said Reall, also a task force leader.

He said the disaster in Texas is the worst flood-related, swift water he’s ever seen.

“If you take the fastest water we’ve seen and amplify it twice and then put it in an actual neighborhood downtown… That’s what we’re trying to rescue from and it’s very dangerous and it’s very difficult,” said Reall.

Overnight, he said they rescued 12 people from trees, fences and vehicles in the Houston metro-area.

“That’s why everybody down here is in dire straights because it is difficult to get people out with vehicles, with boats, anything,” said Reall.

About 7-8 firefighters from Columbus and the surrounding area are on their search and rescue team. When NBC4 spoke with Reall late Monday morning, they were staged inside Katy High School.

“I know that the water is continuing to rise. We’re making contingency plans right to evacuate the area we’re in,” said Reall.

Ohio Task Force 1 arrived in Texas around 4am on Friday. Reall plans on staying for 10 days, possibly two weeks.

“There are wide swaths of Houston that people are going to lose everything they have,” he said. “Long term, these people are going to have years to put their lives back together from this.”

Reall encourages anyone who wishes to help to donate to the American Red Cross.