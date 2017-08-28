Only two candidates qualify for Pickerington School Board election

PICKERINGTON, OH (WCMH) — There are three seats up for grabs on the Pickerington School Board this fall but only two candidates have qualified for the ballot.

Five potential candidates submitted nominating signature petitions but three of them had fatal flaws.

“They had to be rejected,” said Brett Riffle, deputy director of the Fairfield County Board of Elections. “Unfortunately, we can’t make any exceptions”

Riffle said incumbent board member Cathy Olshefski dated her petition August 8, 2017, but started collecting signatures on July 15. Riffle said the law requires candidates sign and date their paperwork before collecting any signatures.

Two other incumbent board members, Lori Sanders and Vanessa Niekamp, were certified to appear on the ballot.

Pryestt Strickland was very disappointed to learn that his paperwork was rejected and he was disqualified from the race.

“It’s my first time running and I got all the signatures that were necessary and it’s my error, it’s my fault,” Strickland said.

The Board of Elections found that Strickland failed to sign his name in all the required places.

“I understand that you have to follow protocol and so I’m not angry, I just disappointed,” Strickland said.

Would-be candidate Jaclyn Rohaly says she absent-mindedly wrote in her old address rather than her current address and that too was a fatal flaw.

Riffle says there’s no recourse for the disqualified candidates – no appeal.

“We can help you plenty up until you come and turn them in but after that, we can’t help you,” Riffle said. “It’s the candidate’s responsibility to know what is on there and make sure that it is sufficient with our records.”

News of the flawed petitions spurred some last minute interest in from write-in candidates. A total of five potential write-in candidates had submitted paperwork to the Board of Elections ahead of Monday’s 4pm deadline.