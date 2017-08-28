Supernatural star helps raise money for Harvey relief

AUSTIN, TX (KXAN) — Supernatural star and Austin resident Jensen Ackles is helping raise money for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

On Sunday afternoon, Ackles used his influence to get the word out about the fundraiser that he got up and running through a partnership with Random Acts. Ackles, who is opening a brewery in Dripping Springs, announced the fundraiser through his social media accounts.

Within a few hours, they were able to raise $50,000 and Ackles said he, along with his business, Family Business Beer Company, will match the amount.

All hands on deck. Neighbors helping neighbors. For those who want to lend support..click below. Thanks to all. #hurricaneharvy https://t.co/71Z5MMBFUT — Jensen Ackles (@JensenAckles) August 27, 2017

If you would like to help, the Red Cross is also accepting donations by visiting redcross.org, calling 1- 800-RED CROSS or texting the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster.