Three arrested in connection to Wedgewood apartments homicide

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police have arrested three men in connection with a double homicide, at the Wedgewood Village Apartments.

According to court documents, Julius Anderson, Aden Abdikadir Hassan and Joshua Radabaugh all face charges, for the crimes.

On July 19, police said four men carried out a home invasion and held the victim’s hostage for several hours.

The situation ended with gunfire, leaving Abdul Cadir Ali and Mohamed Ali Mohamed dead.

A third victim was injured when a bullet travelled through the floor and struck her, police said.

According to court documents, Anderson, Hassan and Radabaugh were identified as the suspects by witnesses.

The fourth suspect, Desmond Webster, has yet to be located.

On Monday, Anderson and Hassan are expected in court.

Radabaugh is scheduled to appear before a judge, on Tuesday.

