Troopers seize 198 pounds of marijuana edibles in Ohio traffic stop

By Published: Updated:
Left: Christoopher Sutton (Tri-County Regional Jail) Right: Marijiana edibles (Ohio State Highway Patrol)

SOMERFORD TWP., OH (WCMH) — A California man is facing felony charges after a traffic stop Friday in Madison County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers pulled over a 2017 Cadillac SRX on Interstate 70 on August 25 for a marked lane violation.

According to a press release, troopers smelled marijuana when approaching the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed 198 pounds of marijuana edibles, the patrol said.

The patrol estimated the value of the edibles at $990,000.

A small number of ecstasy pills were also seized.

The driver, identified as 36-year-old Christopher Sutton, of Los Angeles, California, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of MDMA. He was also charged with OVI.

A conviction on the charges could lead to a nine-year prison sentence and a $17,500 fine.

