WATCH: Man makes emotional phone call to father after losing everything in Texas floods

KRON-TV Published:

ROCKPORT, TX (KRON) — Newly released video shows a man having an emotional phone reunion with his dad, after he says he lost everything during Hurricane Harvey.

Aaron Mitchell is from Rockport, Texas, which was devastated by Harvey. He spoke with a reporter about losing his home, and was then offered a satellite phone to get in touch with his parents.

Mitchell told his dad he loved him several times, and promised he would catch a bus to safety.

Rockport is one of the heaviest-hit Texas communities. One man was killed there during the hurricane.

A county judge says that death toll is likely to rise as some five-thousand people in Rockport rode out the storm in their homes.

PHOTOS: Harvey devastates Texas coast

