Women dressed as nuns suspected in attempted bank robbery

TANNERSVILLE, PA (WCMH) — Police and the FBI say two women dressed as nuns tried to rob a Pennsylvania bank Monday afternoon.

It happened just after noon at the Citizens Bank in Tannersville.

According to police, two women dressed as nuns displayed a handgun but left before getting any cash.

The FBI described the suspects as Hispanic females standing between 5’0″ and 5’2″ and of medium build. Both women were wearing a black nun’s habit and veil. A white wimple covered their hair.

One of the suspects wore dark sunglasses.

"Nuns" on the Run: Surveillance pictures from today's attempted armed bank robbery in Tannersville. @FBIPhiladelphia looking for two women pic.twitter.com/Q2WgXeBQgZ — Eric Deabill (@ericdeabill) August 28, 2017