Better Call Jackson: Phone insurance limitations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The purpose of carrying insurance on an item is to give you peace of mind that if something happens to your product, it’s covered.

How much insurance should you carry on your cell phone or should you have insurance at all?

Lester Hapslip called me when he was told his cell phone insurance did not cover water damage to the phone.

“I’ve had cell phone insurance for more than twenty years and this is the first claim I’ve ever made and it was denied,” said Hapslip.

 

Did you realize some policies no longer cover cracked cell phone screens?

Before you agree to an insurance policy, read everything so you understand the coverage.

Month to month coverage comes with low premiums, high deductibles and a limit on claims. The insurance company has the right to choose whether they will repair the phone or replace it with one of equal value. That means, you could wind up with a refurbished device.

