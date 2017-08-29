Coal production up nationwide

(WOWK) — If it looks like the coal industry is busier than it has been over the past decade. Well, it is. The National Mining Association issuing a report say coal production is up nationwide, and so is employment.

“It’s great news. We’ve seen an uptick in the market. We’re shipping coal several places around the world right now. European nations are using a lot of coal and using a lot of West Virginia coal, so it’s certainly good news,” said Chris Hamilton, West Virginia Coal Association.

But industry critics believe the upturn, may be short-lived, and that West Virginia needs to focus more on alternative energy.

“Wind and solar are growing a great deal. There’s no doubt that coal mining will be around for awhile, but it will never come back to the degree that it has been in the past,” said Bill Price, of the Sierra Club of West Virginia.

Another area of dispute is whether West Virginia should tier its coal severance tax – making it low when times are tough, and boosting it when production is up.

“Yeah, we think that’s going to happen,” said Chris Hamilton, of the WV Coal Association.

“These are very much about corporate welfare,” said Bill Price, of the Sierra Club.

While coal production is up, low natural gas prices may undercut demand for coal.

“There is still talk about perhaps having a special legislative session later this year to deal with coal related issues, but so far no date for that has been set,” said Mark Curtis, WOWK Chief Political Reporter.