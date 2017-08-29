Dublin lifts restrictions on owning pit bulls

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) — Pit bulls are no longer singled out as vicious dogs in the City of Dublin.

Dublin City Council voted 6-1 Monday night to bring the city’s dog law more in line with state law and recent court rulings. The changes reverse a trend that started 30 years ago toward breed-specific dog laws.

In 2012, Ohio law changed and lit bulls were no longer classified as vicious by nature. Court rulings since then have found that breed specific local laws are unconstitutional.

Dublin City councilman Mike Keenan was the lone no vote. “I think it’s wrong and I say shame on the legislature for the way this was done,” Keenan said.

Keenan says the revisions make the law too little, too late. “We’re not defining a vicious dog under the state law until it actually kills someone, disfigured them, maims them or whatever,” Keenan said. “I find that disturbing.”

But animal rights attorney Sandy Horvath says there’s abundant evidence showing that no one breed of dog is inherently more likely to be vicious than another. She said Dublin is taking a step in the right direction. “It is absolutely the right thing to do,” Horvath said. “There were many municipalities in the country that did the same thing. They were trying to do what was right but it was, in fact, an overreaction based on evidence at the time. There’s better evidence today.”

The only evidence Claude Holloway needs are the scars that he and his wife Deborah have on their legs and hands. The Holloway’s were attacked by a pit bull in 2014. “I thought I was going to die – I really thought I was going to die,” Holloway says.

Holloway says he and his wife had stopped to help a young girl whose dog was being attacked by a neighborhood pit bull. The pit bull then turned on the couple. A Columbus police officer arrived a few moments later and shot the pit bull.

Holloway says he and his wife are still traumatized by the attack.

“I don’t hate dogs,” Holloway said. “I just hate pit bulls and what they represent. They are vicious.”

Sandy Horvath say the recent changes in dangerous dog laws put the focus on individual owners and their dogs. She says it’s a better way for municipalities to keep their communities safe. “Many of them are recognizing that the way to do that is to have good, breed neutral laws in place that punish the owners of the dog, not any breed in particular.”