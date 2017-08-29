Family heartbroken after Ross Lake tip turns out to be a lie

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – Ross County sheriff’s deputies said Jeremy Ault confessed to lying about knowing where Wanda Lemons’ body was.

That false tip prompted a search in Ross Lake Friday.

Lemons is Diane Willett’s daughter. “He put me through hell for 3 days. Now that I’m finding this out, it hurts me more knowing that it was a lie,” said Willett.

This was a crushing blow in the investigation of the disappearance. Willett said it was hard watching them search the waters.

“It was devastating watching the divers go into the water. Watching the boats go around scanning the lake. For hours it was a triple nightmare. I cried so much Friday and Saturday not knowing if they were going to bring my daughter’s body up or not,” said Willett.

To make matters worse, Willett said two of her sons live in Houston, TX. One of her sons flew from Texas to come to the Columbus area, only to return home and find out his house was flooded. Also, the search happened on Willett’s birthday. She had questions for the man who ruined her day.

“Do you have any remorse for what you done. What you put me and my family through? I think he owes me an apology,” said Willett.