Local convention company begins collecting donations to send to Texas

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A local business is taking it upon themselves to collect donations to take down to Texas.

Fern is a convention and exposition contractor that works all across the nation. The Greater Columbus Convention Center (GCCC) is supporting the effort by collecting supplies to add to the contributions from the general public.

Supplies needed include:

  • Baby formula
  • Diapers
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Non-perishable food
  • Sweat suits
  • Socks
  • Towels
  • Bottled water
  • Comfort kits containing soap, shampoo, toothpaste
  • Blankets
  • Pillows

Supplies can be dropped off between 8am – 8pm at 1500 Old Leonard Avenue, Columbus, through Friday.

Carolyn Hodge with Fern said they hope to fill at least one semi-truck worth of supplies in Columbus.

“Our trucks are going to head towards convention centers to help with the shelters,” she said.

Hodge said they’re collecting donations at eight of their warehouses across the South and Midwest.

The goal is to get supplies to the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, which is being utilized as a shelter for thousands of people.

“We know what an overwhelming task it is to house and shelter that many people. The need is so great,” said Hodge. “I can’t even imagine how difficult the situation they’re in, really can’t imagine it.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s