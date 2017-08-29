Local convention company begins collecting donations to send to Texas

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A local business is taking it upon themselves to collect donations to take down to Texas.

Fern is a convention and exposition contractor that works all across the nation. The Greater Columbus Convention Center (GCCC) is supporting the effort by collecting supplies to add to the contributions from the general public.

Supplies needed include:

Baby formula

Diapers

Hand sanitizer

Non-perishable food

Sweat suits

Socks

Towels

Bottled water

Comfort kits containing soap, shampoo, toothpaste

Blankets

Pillows

Supplies can be dropped off between 8am – 8pm at 1500 Old Leonard Avenue, Columbus, through Friday.

Carolyn Hodge with Fern said they hope to fill at least one semi-truck worth of supplies in Columbus.

“Our trucks are going to head towards convention centers to help with the shelters,” she said.

Hodge said they’re collecting donations at eight of their warehouses across the South and Midwest.

The goal is to get supplies to the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, which is being utilized as a shelter for thousands of people.

“We know what an overwhelming task it is to house and shelter that many people. The need is so great,” said Hodge. “I can’t even imagine how difficult the situation they’re in, really can’t imagine it.”