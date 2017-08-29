Man wanted on felony warrant arrested after Pickerington crash

PICKERINGTON, OH (WCMH) –Police in Pickerington say they arrested an intoxicated person wanted on felony warrants, who crashed a stolen car, causing serious injuries.

It happened Tuesday in the intersection of State Route 256 and Taylor Park Drive in Pickerington.

Police said a northbound car struck two other cars stopped at a red light.

Two of the occupants of those cars suffered serious injuries and were transported to area hospitals.

According to police, the at-fault driver was heavily under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. As medics were treating him, police say he tried to disarm a sergeant by taking a gun from its holster.

During the struggle for the weapon, the suspect is accused of kicking the sergeant.

After he was brought under control, he was taken to an area hospital. He was later arrested on a felony warrant from Fairfield County and warrants from Pickerington Mayor’s Court.

Police said he was armed with a knife and was in possession of drug paraphernalia.

The car the suspect was driving was reported stolen in Columbus.