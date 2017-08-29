More than 300 gators could escape as Texas flood waters approach height of fences

WNCN Staff Published:

BEAUMONT, Texas (CNN/WNCN) — Officials at an alligator tourist attraction in Texas say that flood waters are close to exceeding the height of fences that are keeping hundreds of gators inside.

KFDM reported that Gator County has more than 350 gators in outside areas of the attractions.

“We’re less than a foot a foot from (water) going over the fences,” Gator County Owner Gary Saurage told the TV station.

“All of these are certified, high fences, but when it won’t quit, it won’t quit. We’ve worked around the clock and I don’t know what else to do. We’re truly tired. Everybody’s at the end of it, man.”

Two of the largest alligators, known as Big Al and Big Tex, were put in trailers to keep them from possibly escaping in the flooding.

Saurage said that a recently built gift shop is flooded with nearly two feet of water inside.

