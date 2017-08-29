Nursing home residents in viral photo safe after being trapped in Harvey flooding

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents of a nursing home who had been trapped in waist-high water following flooding from Harvey are safe. Their story garnered attention after a tweet showing residents sitting in a flooded room waiting for help.

In this Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, photo provided by Trudy Lampson, residents of the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, Texas, sit in waist-deep flood waters caused by Hurricane Harvey. Authorities said all the residents were safely evacuated from the facility. (Trudy Lampson via AP)

Kim McIntosh’s mother runs La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, Texas.

On Sunday morning, McIntosh said her mom texted her a picture that showed residents in waist-deep water.  She tried calling for help, but first responders were tied up with dozens of rescues.

“Within 10 to 15 minutes, it was waist high,” McIntosh said during a phone interview with News Channel 8.

So McIntosh’s husband Tim tweeted the photo, and it immediately pulled at heart strings.

Within a few hours, McIntosh said rescuers went to the nursing home and pulled the 15 residents and three nurses to safety.

They used a high-water vehicle to get to them, McIntosh said.

“I think it achieved the goal of getting them help,” she said.

News Channel 8 has learned residents from the nursing home are now in temporary facilities. The owner’s daughter tells News Channel 8 they are “doing great.”

