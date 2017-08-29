Ohio man charged in Charlottesville rally fights extradition

By Published:
This booking photo released Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office shows Daniel Borden, of suburban Cincinnati, charged in connection to violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., earlier in the month. Borden appeared by video Hamilton County Magistrate during a hearing on Tuesday, where declined to waive extradition. (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office via AP)

CINCINNATI (AP) — An 18-year-old Ohio man charged in connection to violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville is fighting extradition to Virginia.

Daniel Borden, of suburban Cincinnati, appeared by video Tuesday and declined to waive extradition. Hamilton County Magistrate Michael Bachman set bond at $100,000 and scheduled a Sept. 29 hearing.

Borden was arrested recently on a charge of malicious wounding.

Attorney Greg Berberich said earlier that Borden was struck in the head and tear-gassed multiple times, and he sought protection from Charlottesville police. He says Borden’s family expects him to be exonerated.

James Alex Fields Jr., of the Toledo, Ohio, area, is accused of driving a car into counterprotesters Aug. 12 and killing Heather Heyer. He has been charged with second-degree murder.

