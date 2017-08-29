Orangutan that loved ‘Price is Right’ dies at Ohio zoo

By Published:
This undated photo provided by The Toledo Zoo shows an orangutan named J.J. at the Toledo Zoo in Toledo, Ohio. J.J. died Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, when the zoo put the orangutan under anesthesia to determine whether more could be done to treat the animal's heart disease and declining health. J.J. was the oldest male orangutan in captivity in North America, having surpassed the typical life expectancy by a decade. (The Toledo Zoo via AP)

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio zoo is mourning the death of a 45-year-old orangutan that enjoyed interacting with children while on public view and watching recordings of football and “The Price Is Right” during private time.

The Blade newspaper reports the primate named J.J. died Saturday when the Toledo Zoo put the orangutan under anesthesia to determine whether more could be done to treat the animal’s heart disease and declining health.

J.J. was the oldest male orangutan in captivity in North America, having surpassed the typical life expectancy by a decade.

Longtime keeper Suzanne Husband says staff spoiled the aging primate with the animal’s favored foods and activities. They set a computer to play YouTube videos of J.J.’s favorite game show, but only older episodes, because the animal preferred when Bob Barker was the host.

