Hilliard police searching for vehicle after student struck in hit-and-run

HILLIARD, OH (WCMH) — Hilliard police say a student wasn’t seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle near Davidson High School.

According to the Hilliard Division of Police, at about 7:30am, Tuesday, a student was struck by a van on Avery Road in front of Dutchess Lane, across from Hilliard Davidson High School. When the student got up, police say the van drove away from the scene.

The student was evaluated but was not medically transported.

Police are searching for a white panel van, and ask anyone with information on the incident to call the Hilliard Police department at 614-876-2429.