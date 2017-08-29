Red Cross in dire need of health professionals to help in Texas and Louisiana

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – If you’re a licensed health or mental health professional, the American Red Cross is asking you to volunteer to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Louisiana.

CLICK HERE to learn more and to sign up with the Red Cross.

The American Red Cross said it’s in dire need of volunteers to deploy for a minimum of nine days.

Recovery manager for the American Red Cross Buckeye Region Emily Aloto said they’re looking for licensed EMT’s, paramedics LPN’s, RN’s, nurse practitioners, doctors, etc. and mental health professionals to help out.

“We have shelters that have 800-1,000 people in them at this point in time. Those folks have medical needs. They need medications. They need cot-to-cot assessments to ensure that they’re doing ok,” said Aloto.

They’re also looking for master’s level psychologists, counselors, therapists and social workers to help those affected get through this intense crisis.

“There’s still folks who are stranded in feet and feet of water, on bridges, under bridges, overpasses, in their homes, on their roofs,” said Aloto. “That’s going to take some getting over.”

She said in the last 24 hours, nine health and mental health professionals have volunteered from our area.

“That’s what we’re able to be there for is to be that warm hug, that warm blanket a person needs, a cup of coffee, whatever they might need in order to just take a breath for a second and say, ‘Hey this is really tough, but I don’t have to do this alone,'” said Aloto.