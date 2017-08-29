Ross County Humane Society collecting pet supplies for Houston

Joe Garcia, right, and his dog Heidi ride in Murphy Fire Department's Todd Herrington's boat after being rescued from his flooded home as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Spring, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

CHILLICOTHE, OH (WCMH) – The Ross County Humane Society is partnering with local rescue groups to bring supplies to the local animal shelter.

In A Facebook post Tuesday, the Humane Society says it will also bring back a couple of dogs to help make room for the influx of animals after Hurricane Harvey.

The Humane Society is asking for help to “fill the van” with supplies.

Donations can be dropped off at the North Form Animal Clinic, LCNB on Western Avenue or the Ross County Humane Society.

Supplies can also be dropped off from noon until dark at the Bark in the Park event in Yoctangee Park.

The Humane Society is looking for the following donations:

  • Dog and puppy food, dry and canned
  • Bleach
  • All cleaning supplies
  • Chlorahexidine tektrol
  • Temporary kennels
  • Puppy pens with extension capabilities
  • Towels
  • Blankets
  • Sanitzer-hand,wipes, etc
  • Lysol wipes
  • Bottled water
  • Plastic dog dishes
  • Leashes/collars/slip leads
  • Has cards
  • Good gift cards
  • Paper towels
  • Garbage bags

 

For people:

  • Diapers
  • Baby wipes
  • Baby formula
  • Clean clothes
  • Socks
  • Uunderwear
  • Baby bottles
  • Bottled water.

