Ross County Humane Society collecting pet supplies for Houston

CHILLICOTHE, OH (WCMH) – The Ross County Humane Society is partnering with local rescue groups to bring supplies to the local animal shelter.

In A Facebook post Tuesday, the Humane Society says it will also bring back a couple of dogs to help make room for the influx of animals after Hurricane Harvey.

The Humane Society is asking for help to “fill the van” with supplies.

Donations can be dropped off at the North Form Animal Clinic, LCNB on Western Avenue or the Ross County Humane Society.

Supplies can also be dropped off from noon until dark at the Bark in the Park event in Yoctangee Park.

The Humane Society is looking for the following donations:

Dog and puppy food, dry and canned

Bleach

All cleaning supplies

Chlorahexidine tektrol

Temporary kennels

Puppy pens with extension capabilities

Towels

Blankets

Sanitzer-hand,wipes, etc

Lysol wipes

Bottled water

Plastic dog dishes

Leashes/collars/slip leads

Has cards

Good gift cards

Paper towels

Garbage bags

For people:

Diapers

Baby wipes

Baby formula

Clean clothes

Socks

Uunderwear

Baby bottles

Bottled water.