Top Spots: Best burritos in the Columbus area

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Few food experiences in life stack up to indulging in an amazing burrito.

Luckily, Columbus has some stellar places for you to get your burrito fix, from authentic Tex-Mex to on-the-go lunch runs. I asked NBC4 viewers what their favorite places to grab a burrito in the Columbus area are, and here’s what they said:

Cuco’s Taqueria

Located on Henderson Road, Cuco’s Taqueria is hands-down a Columbus favorite. The restaurant started off as a Mexican grocery store with a small counter and has evolved into one of the best Mexican restaurants in the Columbus area. Viewers recommend the Burrito Don Cuco: grilled chicken, chorizo, refried beans and rice stuffed in a flour tortilla and covered with cheese sauce and pico de gallo.

El Ranchito Taqueria

This family owned restaurant is one of the hidden gems on the Columbus food scene. Diners from all over rave about El Ranchito’s authentic Tex-Mex food, friendly staff and huge portions at an affordable price point. Patrons rave about the steak burritos, made with fresh flour tortillas, cheese, sour cream, beans, rice, fresh lettuce and pico de gallo.

Vaquiero’s

If you’re looking for the best Mexican street food around, Vaquerio’s is the place for you. Located on Polaris Parkway, the restaurant uses all-natural ingredients and 100% fresh meat in its dishes. Build your own burrito with your choice of meat, salsa (ranging from muy picosa all the way to poblano pepper green cream sauce), and your choice of veggies and toppings starting at only $8.75.

Big Mamma’s Burritos

Once a delicious treat you could only get on Court Street in Athens, Big Mama’s Burritos has brought the burritos Bobcats love so much to the Columbus area. If you haven’t experienced the delicious taste of the of the Chipotle Ranch Mamma, you haven’t lived. Big Mamma’s is located in Grandview, with plans to open another location in German Village and a partnership with Hendoc’s in the Old North.

Chuy’s

If you’re looking for an authentic Tex-Mex burrito, you can’t go wrong with Chuy’s. The chain started in the early 1980s in Austin, Texas, and has grown to more than 90 locations throughout most of the country. Chuy’s uses recipes from across New Mexico, Mexican border towns, South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley, and their food is made from scratch. Viewers love the famous “Big As Yo’ Face” burrito, made from a hand-rolled tortilla stuffed with refried beans, cheese, your choice of meat, and your choice of Mexican or green chile rice.

BEST BURRITOS ON-THE-GO: Hot Head

While it’s far from traditional Tex-Mex, Hot Head is the perfect place for grabbing a delicious burrito on the go. You can choose a full-sized burrito, Lil’ Burrito or a burrito bowl, with your choice of meat, beans, rice, and toppings. Plus, you can choose from eight different sauces, ranging from sweet habanero and taco sauce all the way to the signature Hot Head sauce and straight habanero.