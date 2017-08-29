Why are college students so stressed out?

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University said a record number of counseling appointments were made last school year. More students than ever before are seeking help for anxiety.

35,000 counseling appointments were made at OSU’s Counseling and Consultation Services office last year according to the Director, Dr. Micky Sharma.

That number equates to more than half of the student population. The school said one reason for the rise is students are spending more time on their phones and less time with each other.

“Students are coming in with higher rates of anxiety and depression more than any other time previously,” said Dr. Sharma.

The American College Health Association said 80% of college students felt overwhelmed by all they had to do in the past year.

Dr. Sharma said part of the reason why is technology.

“We’ve got this generation of students that has been leading very scheduled and hectic lives for a long period of time,” he said. “They’ve also been doing more communication and spending more time communicating through electronic means or spending more time with phones, tablets, computers.”

More time plugged in means less time socializing.

“So, the coping skills and the resiliency that we want to see in students is just not exactly where we would like it to be,” said Dr. Sharma.

NBC4 spent time on campus asking students the question, “Are you stressed out?” The answer almost always the same.

“Ya, this is definitely my most stressful semester,” said OSU Senior Austin Schimmoeller.

Students admit they feel like they can’t turn off in part because so much of their classwork is done online

“You have to be on your phone at all times,” said OSU Junior Veronica Corona.

“College from when my dad went to college now has definitely changed,” said Schimmoeller.

Dr. Sharma said all students need a break.

“We live in this fast-paced society where technology makes everything immediately available, but looking at all of it continuously is not helpful.”

Dr. Sharma said Ohio State’s numbers mirror what’s happening nationally.

He said one piece of good news is that the stigma surrounding mental health is decreasing. He said that’s another reason why more people are seeking help.

Students can meet with counselors for free at Ohio State.

The counseling and consultation service offers everything from psychological testing and group counseling.

To learn more:

The Ohio State University Counseling and Consultation Service

https://ccs.osu.edu/

CCS Main Office

Younkin Success Center (4th Floor), 1640 Neil Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201

Phone: 614-292-5766

CCS Lincoln Tower Office

1030 Lincoln Tower, 1800 Cannon Drive, Columbus, OH 43210