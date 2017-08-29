Youngstown Police identify mom of toddler dropped off at police station

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) – Youngstown police have identified the mother of a toddler dropped off at the Youngstown Police Station on Monday.

Denesha Davis is being held in the Mahoning County Jail on a warrant for DUI out of Cuyahoga County. She was booked into the jail on Monday night. No local charges have been filed.

“It is still early in the investigation into determining whether the mother will be charged,” said Officer Jim Rowley. “If there is something there, we will take it to the prosecutor and have her review it.”

It was mid-afternoon Monday when someone identified only as a babysitter walked into the Youngstown Police Department and handed over a young girl. The sitter took the child all the way to the information window and even waited with her.

Police didn’t identify the babysitter who dropped the baby off, but Cassandra Santiago claims it was her, posting a photo of her and the little girl on Facebook. She said the mother of the girl gave her $20 and five diapers when she dropped her off Friday and never came back.

“I didn’t know what to do. Her mom blocked my phone number. She blocked me on Facebook. She wasn’t answering my call and she said she would be right back,” Santiago said. “You know, this baby has been abandoned. [The mother] hasn’t called the baby once to see if the baby was OK. She only left five diapers, she only brought, like, two changes of clothes. I didn’t have diapers, I didn’t have nothing for this baby. I don’t even barely have enough food in my refrigerator, so I didn’t have what I needed to take care of this baby, and I wasn’t going to sit there and wait to see if the mom was going to call me back.”