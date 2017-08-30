Baby deer rescued from Houston floodwaters

HOUSTON, TX (WCMH) – Wildlife is also being affected by floodwaters caused by Harvey’s wrath.

A baby deer was rescued along the San Jacinto River in a northeast Houston community on Tuesday.

The deer cried while a rescuer carried it safely through the high water.

Many animals, including reptiles, have been displaced due to rising water. Many of them have been seeing fleeing their natural habitats to seek higher ground.

