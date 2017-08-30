Bass Pro Shops donates more than 80 boats to Hurricane relief efforts

By Published:

(WCMH) – Bass Pro Shops says it is providing more than 80 boats to help with rescue efforts in Houston and other impacted communities.

The Tracker boats are being provided to government agencies and other rescue organizations.

The company is also donating truckloads of supplies worth $40,000. The contributions support Convoy of Hope, a Missouri-based humanitarian organization, and the American Red Cross.

Donated supplies include protein-rich foods like beef jerky and peanuts for those in the field.

The company remains in close contact with the governor’s office, first responders and associates on the ground to monitor response efforts and assess ongoing needs. Bass Pro Shops encourages all customers and community members who want to support relief efforts to donate directly to the American Red Cross.

