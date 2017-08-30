Burger King offers ‘Whopper Severance” for people who were fired

WROC Published:
FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2010 file photo, a diner enjoys a meal at a Burger King restaurant in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

MIAMI, FL (WROC) — Burger King is offering free Whoppers to people who have been fired from their jobs under one condition: They have to post a message on LinkedIn as an acknowledgement of their firing.

Business Insider reports the fast food-giant will send a Burger King gift card in exchange for a public message that reads, “I got fired. I want a free Whopper. #WhopperSeverance.” The chain plans to give away 2,500 free burgers.

“For over 63 years, Burger King restaurants have used fire to flame grill,” Burger King said in a statement. “While getting fired sucks, for Burger King restaurants fire-grilling is a good thing.”

The promotion began Tuesday and will run through Friday.

