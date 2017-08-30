Columbus City Council proposes limits to tethering dogs in yards

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus is trying to tighten the leash on dog owners. A new proposal would restrict how dogs are tethered and for how long, among other things.

A public hearing was held Wednesday night about the proposal that wouldn’t ban tethering, but would add new restrictions.

At the hearing, animal advocates said many dogs in Columbus live life at the end of chain. The new ordinance would force dog owners to make some changes animal lovers said is just the right thing to do. Animal advocates said it’s time to stop treating dogs like inmates.

“So many dogs in our community are bound, literally prisoners in their own backyard,” said Rachel Finney, Executive Director of the Capital Area Humane Society.

Finney was one of many animal advocates who spoke at the hearing about the anti-tethering proposal.

“Dogs who are tethered are often tangled and choke. They become strangled, they get embedded collars, they jump over fences and hang themselves. These are things that we’re seeing literally every day in our community,” she said.

If it passes the law would limit the amount of time a dog is tethered outside and restrict the kinds of collars that can be used, among other things.

“Evaluating what Columbus has compared to other cities there was a gap in our code and ordinances for regulation, common sense and rules on tethering,” said City Councilman Michael Stinziano.

Animal lover Melissa Grogan attended the hearing. She said seeing a dog tethered 24/7 is heartbreaking.

“I think that all animals are vulnerable and rely on us for kind treatment and so I think that we should stand up for the voiceless,” said Grogan.

If it passes, the ordinance could take effect by October. For Finney, change can’t happen soon enough.

Councilman Stinziano said he hasn’t heard from anyone opposed. He said some have voiced concerns about how quickly the law could take effect. He said some would like to see a grace period to help educate the public before citations start being written.