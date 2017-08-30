Columbus named fourth most ‘bacon loving’ city in US

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Data recently released by Uber list Columbus as the fourth most ‘bacon loving’ city in the US.

UberEATS pulled the data about bacon eating in advance of National Bacon Day on Saturday.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin ranked number one on the list, followed by Indianapolis, Tacoma and Columbus.

The most-delivered bacon dishes in Columbus include:

Cheesy Bacon Tots from D.P. Dough

Candied Bacon Grilled Cheese from The Walrus

Maple Bacon Mac from Bar 145

Porter BBQ Bacon Cheddar from Ram Restaurant & Brewery

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit from McDonald’s

The most popular bacon dish ordered for delivery in the US is the Bacon Cheese Burger from All About Burger in Washington D.C.

The most expensive bacon on UberEATS is a bouquet of 24 bacon roses made by Bacon Bouquets in Dallas.

If you’re looking for a unique bacon dish, you could try one of these outrageous creations:

Most outrageous bacon dishes: Rank Dish City Restaurant 1 Bacondog Lollipop – Applewood smoked bacon wrapped around juicy beef franks on a skewer, fried to a crisp, and smothered in a maple glaze. Miami New York Grilled Cheese (Fort Lauderdale) 2 Porky’s Delight – Vanilla ice cream with bacon and bacon brittle. Tampa Bay The Revolution Ice Cream (Tampa) 3 Bacon Fried Bananas – Topped with cinnamon sugar, vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce, and whipped cream. New York City Trend Diner – UES 4 Maple Bacon Milkshake – Maple Bacon, Maple Suryp, Vanilla Ice cream Miami Mad Chiller (Noblestar) 5 Deep Fried Brownie Sundae – Fried brownie and triple treat cookie dough topped with vanilla bean ice cream, spiced pecans, and candied bacon. Batter contains peanut butter. Nashville Puckett’s Grocery and Restaurant 6 UberEATS Burger – 6 oz. hand formed patty of premium steak, ground in-house daily. Exclusively on UberEATS. Beef patty, teriyaki, miso-maple bacon, tempura avocado, fried egg and miso mustard, served on our signature Portuguese style buns. New York City Umami Burger – Williamsburg 7 The King #FreakFrappe – Vanilla ice cream, bacon, peanut butter, and banana. Boston Boston Burger Company (Boylston) 9 Double Chocolate Candied Bacon Brownie – Salty caramel, peanuts, vanilla bean ice cream. Atlanta Old Vinings Inn 8 Mason Jar Banana Cream Pie – Vanilla sponge cake, salted caramel, vanilla ice cream, cinnamon, candied bacon, whipped cream. Phoenix The Vig – Arcadia 10 Bacon Cheddar Buttermilk Biscuits – Maple butter. Los Angeles Manhattan Beach Post