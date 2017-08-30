Columbus Zoo issues new bag and cooler policy effective Sept. 6

By Published: Updated:

POWELL (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium says it is instituting a new policy for bags and coolers as of Sept. 6.

Guests are permitted to bring bags up to 22 inches long by 10 inches wide by 12 inches high, and hard or soft coolers up to 14 inches by 14 inches. Any bags, coolers, or suitcases with wheels are prohibited

Guests may keep the approved bags and coolers with them during their visit, or stored in several locations around the zoo (including in Zoombezi Bay and north of Lakeside Grill). Bags and coolers can also be stowed in the new picnic area outside the zoo entrance. Guests can get a hand stamp if they need to go to their car and then re-enter.

Unattended bags and coolers will be confiscated.

The zoo says the new policy is to enhance public safety.

Click here to read full rules on the zoo website. 

