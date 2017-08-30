Fall is coming: Pumpkin spice now available as deodorant

By Published:
CREDIT: Native Deodorant

SAN FRANCISCO (WCMH) — As fall approaches, so too does the advent of pumpkin-flavored or -scented items popping up on store shelves. You may catch a whiff of a Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks as you walk down the street. A pumpkin candle may entice you to think of jack-o-lanterns and Grandma’s pie at Thanksgiving.

And then…there is pumpkin spice antiperspirant.

Native Deodorant hopes you want fall’s favorite smell to waft from under your armpits. The company is banking on this pumpkin spice craze to sell its natural deodorant in a PSL scent.

Native Deodorant makes its products without aluminum or parabens (which are widely used in cosmetic and pharmaceutical products). Ingredients include coconut oil, shea butter, beeswax, baking soda, and vitamin E.

The sticks are $12 on Native Deodorant’s site and will begin shipping Sept. 5 (the shipping is free, according to the website).

