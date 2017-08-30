Family of six found dead in van submerged in Houston bayou

HOUSTON, TX (AP/WCMH) — The bodies of six family members have been found in a submerged van in Houston.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office announced the discovery of the van Tuesday.

According to the KHOU, four children — the youngest, a 6-year-old girl — and their great-grandparents were feared dead after the van hit high floods Sunday afternoon when crossing a bridge in Greens Bayou.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the van is in about 10 feet (3 meters) of muddy water in Green’s Bayou in northeast Houston.

Sheriff Gonzelez originally confirmed the discovery of two bodies in the van. The other four bodies were discovered after the van was pulled from the water.

Samuel Saldivar told deputies he was in his brother’s van rescuing his parents and relatives from their flooded home Sunday when the van was tossed by a strong current into the bayou as it crossed a bridge. He escaped through a window but the others were trapped.

 

